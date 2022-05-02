Sophie Turner Says 'Only Way to Become a Really Brilliant Actor' is to 'Experience' Life

Getty

"It's made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother."

Sophie Turner is crediting her new role as a mother for her enhancing her acting chops.

During an appearance on The Wrap's "UnWrapped" podcast, the 26-year-old actress revealed that becoming a mother to her daughter Willa has given her an ability to connect with characters like she never did before.

The "Game of Thrones" alum elaborated on her newfound "different perspective" when she takes on roles, "The concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person."

"The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing," Turner continued. "It's made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother."

"As an actor, the only way to become a really brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in, and so this is just another little part of life that I'm experiencing that I get to bring in and hopefully it helps my performance one way or another," she concluded.

Sophie shares Willa with her husband Joe Jonas and is set to make her return to television with HBO's new series "The Staircase" on May 5.

Back in May 2021, Jonas opened up about his new role as a father to his daughter during an appearance on CBS This Morning. The "Sucker" artist gushed about the "amazing" extra time he's been able to spend at home with his growing family.

Musician and actor @JoeJonas has partnered with @Expedia to create 250 replicas of his right hand for their "Helping Hands" campaign. 👋✈️



Only on @CBSThisMorning, Joe discusses the partnership, fatherhood and developing a mental health foundation with wife Sophie Turner. pic.twitter.com/dq5CSFo2vK — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 4, 2021 @CBSMornings

"It's been forced time at home — I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back," he shared at the time. "I'm so thankful and grateful."

Jonas and Turner surprised family and friends when they decided to head to a Vegas chapel just a few months before they were actually set to tie the knot in an elaborate wedding in France. It all went down in the hours following the Billboard Music Awards in 2019, so, of course, the intimate affair was star-studded.

Joe's brothers Nick and Kevin were in attendance as well as Khalid and Dan + Shay, who performed while the couple walked down the aisle. Diplo even streamed some of it on Instagram Live.