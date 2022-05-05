Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler Confirm Their Split on Instagram

Getty

The social media singers have addressed rumors of their split in a joint statement.

TikTok stars Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler have officially called it quits.

On Monday May 2, the couple took to Instagram to confirm their breakup and provided an explanation to their fans.

"Last month we broke up to take time to focus on our own careers & mental health," Nessa and Jaden wrote in a joint statement. "Please don't send hate or make assumptions. We would like to heal privately and hope you all can respect that. we love you all so much."

The couple first sparked rumors they had broken off their year-long relationship when the duo seemingly unfollowed each other on social media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Jaden addressed rumors and told fans not to believe everything you hear about their relationship on social media last month prior to their joint statement.

He captioned the story, "Just so everyone is clear, I didn't unfollow anyone." The singer added, "I definitely don't handle things online."

"Life isn't what it seems. Sad to see things roll out like they are, but I don't want this," he continued. Hossler is still following his now ex-girlfriend while Barrett appears to not be following him.

Last week, Nessa took to her own Instagram Story to address speculation that she had unfollowed Jaden as a means to promote her new upcoming album. She captioned a black and white photo of herself, "Y’all pls I don't do pr stunts I genuinely don't care enough to do something like that. I promise u literally one person can listen to my album and I'd be happy. it's not coming out for months either."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Back in January, Nessa gushed to Seventeen about moving in with Jaden and the happy energy surrounding the couple, saying they frequently sat down to make music together.

"The energy in the house is already insane," she smiled. "We finished setting up our studio, and we sing nonstop, it's incredible. We have so many instruments that we play. Even when we're bored, we'll find beats on YouTube and play and freestyle, and it's the funniest thing ever."

Of their morning routine, Nessa described how the couple would devote 30 minutes of their day to each other without the presence of cellphones.