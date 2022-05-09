Christina Hall's 6-Year-Old Son Had Emergency Surgery, Details 'Scary 12 Hours'

Instagram

Christina Hall's six-year-old son Brayden El Moussa is in recovery mode.

The mother took to Instagram on Sunday to share that her son was recovering after being rushed to the emergency room where he underwent an emergency appendectomy procedure.

Alongside a photo of Brayden lying in a hospital bed, she captioned the post, "Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents. After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning."

Meckel's diverticulum is a rare abnormality of the small intestine, she continued, "Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain 😣."

Despite the scare, Hall said that "the surgery went well" and assured followers that Brayden was in recovery "and in good spirits." She went on to say, "The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early."

"Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side," she concluded. "Happy Mother's Day everyone."

Christina shares Brayden with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa who also took to Instagram to provide updates on their son's condition. The former couple also share 11-year-old daughter Taylor El Moussa.

"It's been an interesting 24 hours," the TV personality began his caption. "Last night we were at the CHOC Gala and this morning we were at CHOC hospital waiting for Brayden to get out of surgery."

El Moussa wrote that his son "was extremely sick last night so Christina took him to the emergency room."

He continued, "It was the right call because he had to have his appendix removed and also we found out he has something rare called Meckel's diverticulum."

"Both issues were surgically removed and he's recovering overnight with his mom," Tarek wrote. "He's such a strong boy and of course he told me he's very excited to eat real food tomorrow, he's obsessed with food just like his daddy❤️."