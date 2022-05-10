Frankie Grande Ties The Knot With Hale Leon: 'We Are Well On Our Way to Happily Ever After'

Getty

"I'm married to the man of my dreams."

Frankie Grande is officially off the market!

The 39-year-old choreographer announced that he had married his fiancé Hale Leon at his family home in Boca Raton, Florida in an intimate "Star Wars" themed ceremony on the illustrious May 4.

The newlyweds took to Instagram in a joint post to share the news along with a series of photos highlighting the big day.

"Introducing Mr. & Mr. Grande‼️🤵🏼❤️🤵🏻‍♂️ Yup! We're MARRIED! Surprise! 🎉😝," Frankie and Hale began their caption. "Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy. 🪐✨"

Frankie then explained that the ceremony was officiated by his mother Joan Grande and the couple exchanged their nuptials in custom Dolce & Gabbana suits. "It brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God," he wrote.

The carousel of photos of the ceremony also featured "Star Wars" themed decorations and the appearance of several characters: Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Darth Vader and Stormtroopers dressed in rhinestone bikinis.

"We then followed our wedding with a joint bachelor party weekend of games with some friends and family and are currently on our mini-moon before I have to head to rehearsal for my upcoming show Titanique," Frankie added, referencing his upcoming role in the off-Broadway "Titanic" parody. "And this is only the beginning of the celebrations as we are having a Wedding Ball with all our friends in the upcoming months!"

"I can't wait to share all of these amazing stories, pics and videos with you all slowly as we get them, but for now, let me just say I am the happiest I've ever been," the post concluded. "I'm married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged together so beautifully, and we are well on our way to happily ever after. I love you Hale Grande. I am so so honored to be your husband."

Frankie's sister Ariana Grande shared the post on her Instagram Story and wished the newlyweds health and happiness.

"two very incredible and cosmically destined souls," she wrote alongside the post. "i love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games."