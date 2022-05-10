Ryan Dorsey Shares Heartbreaking Belated Mother's Day Tribute to Naya Rivera

Getty

"Turning onto Forest Lawn Drive will always bring the memory of two summers ago. But the memories prior to that I have to be grateful for & our son."

Ryan Dorsey says that Mother's Day is a hard reminder of the loss for him and his 6-year-old son Josey.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram to share a belated Mother's Day post which detailed just how the father-son duo had been coping since Naya Rivera's accidental drowning in 2020.

Dorsey and Rivera divorced in 2018 after marrying in 2014, together they shared their son Josey.

"I woke up thinking about so much," Dorsey captioned a series of photos of their son. "Josey with his grandma & me by myself. I don't text Happy Mothers Day b/c that seems like an insane thing to do considering. My mind full of so many thoughts. So many things. So many things to do this Sunday but first thing on the list was to get on with it & head to my least favorite place in the world."

He wrote that he "tried to go back to sleep for a little longer as if I could just dream through reality and postpone real life a bit longer." The "Runaways" actor said he would be hit with flashbacks of himself with his own mother. These memories "turned into some gratitude for the years I've had & still have" with his mother, as well as turned "into the times my son & I had with him and how they were stopped."

"I know how this day is going to go. Plenty of time for water works, but not now. I fight it & up I get," Dorsey continued.

He also reminisced about the places he and Rivera would frequent, Dorsey said he would drive around and think of the restaurants they've been to, the street he lived on where they met and the shop he would visit to buy her flowers.

"I miss my exit as I feel like I didn't blink for 10 minutes as my mind was wandering with so many flashes," Ryan confessed. "The harder I think about things, it's harder to believe. Un-f--king-believable, still that this is reality. That this is our real life and I have to blink hard & shake my head as if to snap out of it & grasp the facts of it all once and for all. The thing about LA for me is, its like every mile or so I drive is a memory of an experience that stings bc it's gone."

Dorsey shared how he pulled into Forest Lawn Drive, the street that leads into the memorial park where Naya is buried, "Turning onto Forest Lawn Drive will always bring the memory of two summers ago. But the memories prior to that I have to be grateful for & our son."