Chrishell Stause's New Partner G Flip Reveals They're Thinking About Kids

Getty

"I've always loved kids and yeah, definitely one day that'll be in the future."

Looks like Chrishell Stause and G Flip could be on the same page when it comes to children.

During an appearance on the "PEOPLE Every Day" podcast, the 27-year-old musician revealed that the pair have been talking about the possibility of starting a family together.

"I definitely see children in my future," they admitted. "Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we're very transparent about that."

Flip added, "I love children. I was a music teacher for years before I became a session drummer and then a solo artist, so I was like, I've always loved kids and yeah, definitely one day that'll be in the future."

The Australian artist commented on how the "Selling Sunset" star had confirmed their relationship during the reality show's fifth season reunion special, and said they are "absolutely in awe" of the 40-year-old.

"I feel like it honestly like changes the world and it normalizes same-sex relationships," they noted. "Two people who have the same sex organs can still have children."

"I'm very fortunate to have her in my life, we both feel like we'll be in each other's life forever. We have like a very strong connection that you don't find every day."

In a video posted to Instagram earlier this week, Stause addressed her past relationship with Jason Oppenheim. While the former couple didn’t have the same timeline for children, she said her new relationship was more than aligned with having kids.

"We are in the same stage of our life and we wanted the same things, but that doesn't diminish the deep connection that we have made," she said. "And the way that they have opened my eyes to what that future could look like...I don't know what that will end up looking like but I do feel –– it is about the person, it is about their heart."

Jason and Chrishell split in December, five months after going public with their relationship in July 2021.

The split was very amicable; he cited "different wants regarding a family", while Chrishell appeared to confirm that she wanted a baby, while he did not.