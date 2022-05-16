Kim Kardashian Covers Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Instagram

Kim Kardashian can now tick another magazine cover from her bucket list.

The billionaire is one of the cover models for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2022.

She told the publication of making it to SI (see video below): "I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves. I remember thinking that is so cool. But, I still didn't think I would have -- I thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model."

"It was always really young girls. I don't want to date myself or sound old but in my 40's? That's crazy! I never thought in a million years I would be shooting one myself."

The 41-year-old also penned a letter to her younger self for the publication.

"It's easy to say to just ignore the criticism, but another thing you'll learn is that at some point it will click in your head that it's not about you anymore," Kardashian says in her note.

"It's about family. It's about helping other people. For years you'll be putting yourself out there… But you're going to become a more private person and you're going to come to realize that the way to get your story out there—the actual narrative, the truth—isn't by engaging but by doing."