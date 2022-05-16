Scott Disick Appears to Confirm Kourtney's Kids Were Not At Her Santa Barbara Wedding To Travis Barker

Getty

The rest of the Kardashian clan was also MIA.

In addition to her proposal, it looks like Kourtney Kardashian's children, Mason, Penelope and Reign were also absent from her Santa Barbara wedding to Travis Barker.

On Sunday May 15, Scott Disick shared photos of the three kids he shares with Kardashian, spending time with him poolside while the 43-year-old Poosh mogul was getting married to the Blink182 drummer.

Disick posted pictures of 7-year-old Reign sunbathing by the pool with a grin on his face with the caption, "Living the dream." He later also featured his 12-year-old son Mason and his 9-year-old daughter Penelope on his Instagram story which he captioned, "Pushin P."

The couple made headlines when they legally tied the knot at a Santa Barbara courthouse, it turns out the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family present at the nuptials was her grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell as well as Barker's father, per TMZ.

Not Kourtney and Travis entering Alabama’s live like as if they didn’t just get married LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/B1xAyIqfzp — Judi (@ohitsjudi) May 16, 2022 @ohitsjudi

Back in April, Kourtney and Travis exchanged their vows in a Las Vegas chapel after the Grammy Awards. According to Us Weekly, the newly weds say that they have plans to wed for the third time in a more elaborate ceremony in Italy which will include all of their family and friends.

The couple drove away from the chapel in a classic looking black convertible with a sign that read "Just Married" along with a trail of tin cans tinkling behind them.

Shortly after the ceremony, Kourtney and Travis spent a visit to Barker's daughter Alabama who was in the middle of an Instagram Live makeup tutorial when they walked in.

"Wow, you guys are really dressed up!" Alabama remarked, Kourtney was wearing a white minidress fit with a veil while Travis was fashioned in a sleek suit.

The couple later stepped out of the frame but stayed to speak to Alabama, "I literally couldn't find makeup today," Kourtney said. "And I was almost like, 'Should Alabama do my makeup?'"

Alabama, who was also not in attendance, replied, "I would've!"

Drama over the engagement was featured in an episode of "The Kardashians" when Travis proposed to Kourtney in Santa Barbara, and assembled nearly the entire Kardashian clan and his children Landon, Alabama and Atiana to be there to celebrate with them after Kourtney said yes. Clearly he was confident, but figuring out how to get Kourtney's children with Scott -- Mason, Penelope and Reign -- in on the festivities proved difficult.

Scott later revealed that the kids "were upset" they were excluded from the celebrations, and told Khloe Kardashian that they "didn't understand why they were watching TikToks of his kids there and they weren't there."

He remarked, "Hopefully they're invited to the wedding. Am I invited to the wedding?"