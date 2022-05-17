Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Celebrates Him On What Would Be His 66th Birthday

Getty

"You never know when something is going to be 'the last' time."

Kelly Rizzo is remembering her late husband, Bob Saget, on his birthday.

In a touching tribute to Instagram, the 42-year-old celebrated Saget on what would have been his 66th birthday on May 17.

"Happy birthday my Love," Rizzo captioned a carousel of photos and videos of the couple's festivities in Mexico the previous year. "These pictures and videos were taken exactly 1 year ago in Mexico. We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip. (His is the 17th and mine is 19th). This last trip was so special."

She continued, "We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be 'the last' time. But I'm so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves."

Kelly also thanked Saget's fans for their support, "I pray he can see all of the love he's already getting from around the world today. Honey, everyone loves you so damn much. Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you. You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go 'round."

"I love you more than anything and miss you every minute. Your girls and I will hold on tight to each other today. And I know you'd want me to get a martini tonight, so I'll oblige. Happy birthday, honey," Rizzo concluded.

Back in February, Kelly also noted the one-month anniversary of Saget's death, who passed away on January 9.

Rizzo posted a video on Instagram that featured a compilation of sweet clips of herself and Saget "sharing and exploring" meals and enjoying cocktails together, which Rizzo described as their "happy place."

"One month without this incredible man," Rizzo began in the post's caption. "Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me 'look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.'"

"And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world," she continued. "We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him. He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest."

"Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy," Rizzo concluded. "I can't even put into words how much I will miss this."

Celebrity friends of Saget took to social media to wish the late comedian a happy birthday.

Candace Cameron posted a black and white photo of the standup performer with the caption, "I miss you . Do I still say happy birthday? I don’t know how this works, but I'm celebrating you today however badly my heart hurts".

The "Eat, Travel, Rock" blogger lent her support and understanding of mutual grief and commented under her post, "I love you. And he did too, so damn much."

John Mayer also shared his own birthday tribute to Bob writing, "Happy Birthday, Bob. We all miss you terribly down here. Though the days without you keep growing, so too does our grasp on everything we adore and admire about you, the love we learned to share because of your example, and the endless joy you gave at all times to the world around you. I just wish so badly we were getting dinner tonight. I love you so much."