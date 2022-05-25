Ice-T Slams Critics Questioning Why His Six-Year-Old Daughter is Still in a Stroller

Instagram

"MFs ain't got shit else to talk about.. F em all."

Ice-T has choice words for those who criticize his parenting.

While on vacation at the Atlantis Bahamas Resort Hotel, the rapper and his wife Coco Austin received backlash online for pushing their six-year-old daughter around in a stroller.

The uproar first began when Coco shared a mirror selfie of the family on vacation that depicted their daughter Chanel looking unamused while sitting in a stroller.

"Chanel is so over it unless theres something cool to see.. Her face transitions instantly," she captioned the photo. The next picture in the carousel captured Chanel's bright smile as she stood in front of a sculpture with her mother.

The image went so viral that major news networks like CNN had even covered the story.

"Lol… CNN? Really?" The “Law and Order” actor wrote in a tweet. "MFs ain't got shit else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol."

Instagram users took to the comments to sound off their opinions about the six-year-old in a stroller.

"Isn't she like 6 yrs old! Should she be out of a stroller by now?!" one user said and another replied, "She looks like she's over being in a baby stroller."

Despite the social media hubbub, some people came to the couple’s defense, "Why are people complaining about the stroller? You going to pick her up when she gets tired? Its not like she has a bottle and a pacifier. Relax."

This isn’t the first time the "Mind Over Matter" rapper's received criticism over his parenting decisions.

Back in August 2021, the couple was slammed for continuing to breastfeed their daughter, who was five at the time.

The outcry started when Coco told Us Weekly at what point she intends to stop breastfeeding, and emphasized that her breast milk is by no means Chanel's only means of nourishment at this point.

According to Coco, her daughter eats "steak and hamburgers." At the same time, "Chanel still likes my boobs," said Coco, so breastfeeding is available because she "likes a little snack every now and then."

"It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child," Coco explained.

"Why take that away from her?" she said of breastfeeding. "If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no."

After Coco went viral, the tot's dad took to Twitter to also speak out on all the attention her reveal garnered.