Wynonna Judd Struggles to Accept Mom Naomi Judd's Death by Suicide In Emotional Post

Getty

"The pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I'm not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did."

Wynonna Judd is keeping it real with her fans about her emotions one month after her mother Naomi Judd's death by suicide.

In a raw post about grief on Sunday, the 58-year-old singer opened up about her family's loss and the impact its had on her personally. Her mother -- who was one half the singing duo The Judds with Wynonna -- died on April 30, 2022 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, following a battle with mental illness.

"Checking in," Wynonna began her post. "There is so much happening in the world right now. So before I sat down to write this, I thought, 'No ... I just don't know what to say.' Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, 'What do you know?' And I began to cry."

"I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I'm not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends.💔," Wynonna continued.

She wrote that "in order to be a healthier grandparent" to her newborn grandchild Kaliyah -- who was born just days before Naomi's death -- and to "break the cycle of addiction and family dysfunction," she knows she must "continue to show up for myself ... and do the personal healing work."

"I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times," she wrote. "Therefore, I've made a commitment to keep doing the 'next right thing,' and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days."

Judd wrote that while she feels "so helpless -- right now especially," she also knows "it's okay to reach out for help" while grieving. She's also found some comfort in the song "Love Can Build A Bridge," while her late mother wrote and finds herself humming it "to myself here on the farm at night."

"I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing," she concluded, before thanking fans for their love and support.

Despite her mother's death, Wynonna confirmed she still plans to move ahead with the duo's planned tour, dubbed The Judds: The Final Tour. She confirmed she'll have assistance from a few big names -- including Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill and Little Big Town -- when she hits the road with her band this fall. Martina McBride will open.