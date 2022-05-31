Hunger Games' Alexander Ludwig & Wife Lauren Reveal Third Miscarriage

Instagram

"This will forever be a part of our story."

Alexander Ludwig and his wife Lauren have revealed they suffered a third miscarriage.

Lauren took to Instagram to share the news and raise awareness about how common miscarriages are.

"I have gone back and forth on whether or not to post anything about this but decided we all need to start talking about the truth more," the entrepreneur wrote. "Last week @alexanderludwig and I had our 3rd miscarriage."

"I decided I wanted to share because I don't think it's a shameful thing to talk about," the 29-year-old said. "I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren't something to be embarrassed about. Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone. It's so common and yet, I feel it's not talked about nearly enough. If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it."

Ludwig concluded, "This will forever be a part of our story. My hope by sharing this, if for no other reason, is for that one person reading this to know they are not alone."

The "Hunger Games" star applauded his wife for her candidness in the comment section of her post, "I'm so proud to call you my wife, you amaze me every day with your resilience strength and just love of life. We got this baby."

Alexander also shared Lauren’s message to his own Instagram page to reiterate his sentiments, "This woman's strength astounds me every time. I love you @laurendludwig and your resilience through this just is one more of the countless reasons I love you. All the bumps life throws our way, we got this and for anyone else, you're not alone. It's a hell of a lot more normal than I thought."

Back in January 2021, the couple tied the knot when they eloped in Utah. Ludwig and wife said "I do" on a gorgeous mountain top at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts in Wanship, Utah. The two had their adorable pet dog, Yam, act as their "witness."

"My wife, my best friend, the future mother of my children, my everything. @laurendear," the "Viking" actor wrote at the time. "Thank you @blueskyutah #reverandcraiggordon @gabriellasantosphotography and of course #yam for being our witness."

Ludwig went on to explain the couple's decision to elope and shared that they plan to have a "proper celebration" in the future.

"We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective," he wrote. "Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife."