Christina Hall Shares BTS from New Tennessee-Based Show with 'Other Half' Josh

The home renovation star spent a romantic weekend with her husband in the south.

Christina Hall is on cloud nine.

The TV personality felt the love on Saturday when she took to Instagram to post a carousel of images from a work trip with her husband Josh while visiting their second home in Tennessee. Christina also provided a few behind the scene clips of the pair filming Hall's new HGTV spin-off show "Christina in the Country."

"Quick work trip in Tennessee filming some great content for Christina in the Country 🎥. Loving TN, the crew and all of our new clients!" she captioned the post. "Grateful to live/work in California but still get to film a TV show while enjoying our second home in Franklin, TN."

Christina also shared a sweet snap posing next to a pig on a large farm property as well as a photo of her and Josh all smiles. In addition to the fun work trip, the husband and wife joined Josh's sister for a double date.

Hall revealed that the other couple would be making an appearance on the first episode of the new spin-off series.

"Double date night with my gorgeous sister-in-law. Stacie and Joel are episode number 1 of Christina in the Country. So fun getting to all work on their home together, it's gonna be a beautiful transformation! 🤍" Christina gushed.

The new HGTV spin-off "Christina in the Country" is set to follow her adventures in her Tennessee farmhouse and highlight her new business ventures in the new city.

In a statement released on April 7, the HGTV star announced that she would be starring in the Tennessee based series, "I am so excited and grateful Christina in the Country has officially been picked up, I love that I get the best of both worlds — the coast and the country. It's an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home."

The announcement was made a few weeks after the end of her 10-year breakout reality series "Flip or Flop" which also launched the career of her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

