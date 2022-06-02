Derek Hough Engaged to Hayley Erbert: 'The Beginning of Forever'

Getty

Derek Hough will be dancing down the aisle -- as he and girlfriend Hayley Erbert just announced their engagement.

On Thursday, the pair shared the same photo to their respective Instagram feeds, showing Erbert straddling her now-fiancé, while surrounded by an extravagant spread of flowers and candles. The post read "Engaged," where the picture's location would normally be found.

"It's only the beginning…the beginning of forever ♥️" Derek commented on the photo.

According to PEOPLE, Hough popped the question last week inside the couple's home, which he transformed with the help of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events while the two stepped out out for the afternoon.

The couple's post was flooded with congratulations from the couple's famous friends, fans and family, including Julianne Hough, who wrote, "❤️❤️❤️." Heidi Klum added, "finally ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ most gorgeous couple ever -- while Jenna Dewan exclaimed, "Awwwwww yay congratulations!!!!!!" exclaimed Jenna Dewan.

"Yay!!!! I have wanted this post for so long! Do I know them? Nope. But love is everything," wrote Jennifer Love Hewitt, before Chrissy Metz added, "Congratulations you lovely love birds!"

The pair also received congratulations from Derek's "Dancing with the Stars" fam, including Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd and Sasha Farber.