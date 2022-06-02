Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal Blows Up on 'The Kardashians' Teaser

Getty/Hulu

Kim was livid when she found out -- and immediately texted Tristan.

Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal is about to explode on "The Kardashians," as a new promo for next week's episode shows Kim Kardashian reacting to news Khloe Kardashian's man got another woman pregnant.

The teaser, at the end of this week's new hour, first shows a very excited Khloe celebrating her family's move into their new home -- completely unaware her life was about to blow up, again.

"I just moved into my dream home with True and Tristan, of course. It's finally done. Everything's just in a really good place right now," she says in the footage. The cameras then cut to Kim inside her home gym, on the phone with someone and upset as all hell.

"It's this whole thing saying, 'I, Tristan Thompson, I met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday,'" Kim relays to whoever is on the other end of the line.

The clip ends with Kim exclaiming, "So I sent it to him and I said, 'Does Khloe know about this?’ Khloe doesn't even f—king know!"

In December 2021, news broke that Maralee Nichols was pregnant and the kid was most likely Tristan's. He later confirmed her son Theo was his after the child's birth.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloé, you don't deserve this," he said at the time. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you," he added. "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Appearing on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast last month, Khloe shared that she found out about the baby drama through Kim, who learned the news in "real-time" and that Hulu cameras were rolling.

"I mean, all of it is f---ed up, but ... can there be a little respect?" she added. "A sister always tells me. I found out every time through a sister. I find out with the rest of the world, which is, like, the most offensive part."