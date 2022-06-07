Andy Cohen Says He May Donate His Remaining Embryos to His Children

Getty / Instagram

"Is that a weird thought?"

Andy Cohen may be donating something unusual to his two children in the future.

During an appearance on Monday's episode of SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live," the 54-year-old late-night host shared that he still has some embryos left in the bank after welcoming two kids via surrogate -- and is considering passing down his remaining embryos to his children.

"I have a few. I can't remember. I think I have three left?" Andy told Jeff, according to PEOPLE. "You know what I'm thinking -- this is crazy -- but if either of them cannot have kids, maybe in 20 years they'll defrost their sibling and raise them."

"Is that a weird thought?" he asked.

The Bravolebrity -- who is dad to son Ben, 3, and daughter Lucy, 5 weeks, -- said his children are "biological siblings," but shared that his kids were welcomed through different surrogates.

On April 29, Andy revealed on Instagram he had become a father a second time.

"HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!" he captioned a photo of himself holding his new bundle of joy. "She's 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the weeks since Lucy's birth, the "Watch What Happens Live" host has kept fans updated on Instagram, sharing sweet posts of his daughter. One of the posts featured an adorable photo of when Ben seemingly first met his little sister.

Meanwhile, during his chat with Jeff, Andy shared that Ben is having a little trouble adjusting to not being the only child anymore, joking that he "loves her but is trying to kill her."

"The crazy thing is, by design, I am spending so much time with him," Andy explained. "Because, by the way, [Lucy] doesn't know what's happening. I sit with her for a few hours a day and I'm like 'Just smell me. Hear my voice. This is me. I'm your dad.'"

"But [with Ben], I'm really in there with him and I don't know if it's really registering how much time I'm spending with him."