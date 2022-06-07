Teresa Giudice Reacts to Ramona Singer Leaking Wedding Details, Hiring 'Extra Security'

Getty

"I called her and I'm like, 'Can you please take that down off your Story right now.'"

Teresa Giudice is sharing her thoughts after her "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" co-star Ramona Singer accidentally leaked the details of her upcoming wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"I called her and I'm like, 'Can you please take that down off your Story right now,'" Teresa, 50, recalled to ET.

"And she's like, 'Oh my God, what did I do?' and she was like, 'It was the most beautiful invitation I've ever got and I get a lot of invitations.'"

Teresa told both ET and E! News that Ramona publicly sharing her wedding details was an "honest mistake."

"Eventually, I'm sure people were gonna find out where it was gonna be anyway," she said to E! News, adding, "But, there was the password to get onto the website, so I had to change everything."

Another change Teresa will be making? More security for the ceremony. "Now I'm gonna have to have extra security," she revealed to ET.

The pair also opened up to both outlets about their plans for their upcoming nuptials, including which fellow and former Housewives are on the guest list.

"Outside of the dresses," Luis told E!. "We're involved in everything together. We're gonna pick out suits together, everything. Colors, linens, seats, yeah."

He added that the ceremony will be "fun, lot of love in the room [and a] lot of dancing."

Luis also told E! News that he and Teresa are expecting 150 to 200 guests, with the two sharing some details on the guest list with ET.

Although Teresa and her "RHONJ" co-star Margaret Josephs had a feud last season, Teresa revealed Margaret is "on the list."

"Margaret's a good person," Luis added.

Teresa shared that her former "RHONJ" co-star Dina Manzo is in her wedding party. ET also noted that "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore and "RHONY's" Luann de Lesseps are also invited. (Per E! News, "RHOA" star Cynthia Bailey and her husband also scored invites.)