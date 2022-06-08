Cheryl Burke Admits She 'Hasn't Had Sex' All Year Amid Matthew Lawrence Divorce

Getty

"When you are about to interview a sex therapist today on the Burke in the Game podcast and realize you haven't had sex since 2021."

Cheyrl Burke is getting real about her sex life.

While promoting the newest episode of her podcast "Burke in the Game," the 38-year-old got candid about how her sex life has been faring while going through the divorce process with her estranged husband Matthew Lawrence.

She captioned her promotional video, "When you are about to interview a sex therapist today on the 'Burke in the Game' podcast and realize you haven't had sex since 2021."

The professional dancer discussed her complicated love life and relationship with sex in her new episode.

"I always had a shame [around sex]. I understand what you are saying when there's a lot of shame [behind those conversations]. There's a lot of guilt, like, 'Why do I think like this? Why am I turned on by watching other people have sex?'" she told her guest Jaiya, who is a sexologist. "It is difficult conversations to have especially now. I never really had a lot of conversations about that with my ex-husband. I never really thought of having a conversation."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In an interview with Extra, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro opened up about how she's been taking the steps to move forward with her life after filing for divorce from Lawrence.

"As far as me and how this is going, it's really, I'm not proud of it, it's a sh-t show… My emotions are constantly up and down, I'm sad every morning I wake up, I am sad every time I go to bed at night," She confessed. "It's really nothing to hide here as far as like divorce sucks. I don't recommend it, but at the end of the day, you know, it's not like we didn't try and I know we gave it a good shot."

Referencing her podcast she explained how she's been preparing to be more vulnerable not only with her listeners, but also herself.

"I'm trying to get back in the game, my friend and, and I need a few people to help me out here because it's been a while… But you know, it's not just that, it's really about my journey, right?" She began.

Cheryl continued, "I've been very open with my feelings about, you know, the recent divorce, but also just about how I love to evolve and stay curious and learn and all of that, but I need to be able to stop controlling the situation because I'm a definite control freak and I micromanage everything… It clearly hasn't gotten me to where I want to go in life as far."