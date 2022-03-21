Matthew Lawrence Responds to Cheryl Burke Divorce Filing, Asks Judge to Terminate Spousal Support

Getty

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Burke first announced their divorce, after nearly three years of marriage, in an Instagram post last month.

Both parties listed "irreconcilable differences" as reason for their separation, which Burke listed as having started on January 7, according to TMZ. In his response, per E! News, Lawrence has asked that spousal support be terminated for both parties and that prenuptial agreements from May 2019 be upheld.

Like several other "DWTS" romances over the years, Lawrence and Burke met through the show, but not because Lawrence was a contestant -- at least not this Lawrence.

Burke and Lawrence first met back in 2006 when his brother Joey Lawrence competed on the show's third season. The pair began their romance in 2007 and dated for a year before going their separate ways and eventually rekindling their love affair in 2017.

Just a couple of years later, in May 2019, Lawrence and Burke wed. Burke has been very public about her struggles with alcoholism, as well as abusive relationships. She said in a video posted to her YouTube in December 2020 that it was Lawrence who broke her pattern of being in abusive relationships.

Burke also revealed that year that she was two years sober, having given up alcohol following her engagement to Mathews in 2018. She talked about her addiction and sobriety journey on the latest season of "Dancing with the Stars," where she finished in third place alongside Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby.

Back in 2020, the couple spoke to Us Weekly about how they had been managing their relationship during quarantine as they reached their one year anniversary during the pandemic.

"The first year has been great. I mean, that has been like, it's tested us for sure. Not just this but anything," Burke revealed at the time. "We were also in the process of moving, but now that obviously has to be put on hold. But we're in the same boat as everybody else, and as long as we're all just staying home and obeying, I guess, the rules and being quarantined, I think this whole process will be a lot faster if we all can just stay home for a couple more weeks."