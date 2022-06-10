Teen Mom's Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Welcome Baby Girl, Reveal Heart Disease Diagnosis

Instagram

The reality stars share that the baby already has two open heart surgeries planned, after getting a stent six days after birth.

"Teen Mom" alum and "The Challenge" star Cory Wharton and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge have welcomed their second child together -- but it's been a scary first week for the newborn.

The two, who met on "Ex on the Beach," are now the proud parents of Maya Grace Wharton, their second child together after 2-year-old daughter Mila. Cory also shares daughter Ryder, 5, with "Teen Mom" star Cheyenne Floyd.

Announcing the baby's birth on Friday, Wharton also revealed the newborn's health battles since coming into the world, sharing that she's been diagnosed with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease. According to Cory, "this valve plays a part in the heart's essential function, which is to pump blood between the lungs and body."

"Don't really know how to start this off there's sooo much I wanna say, so much I've felt over the past week. As a parent you're, scared, worried, nervous, angry, sad, mad & you don't understand why this is happening to your baby," he wrote. "First off I wanna say God is good 🙏🏽 and thank you to EVERYONE for your prayers throughout this pregnancy & birth!"

Because of her condition, Maya already had open heart surgery earlier this week and is in recovery.

"She is doing very well, we can't wait to bring her home 🏠 & show her the love that she needs," he wrote. "With her condition it requires another two open heart surgeries one being at 4-6 months old and the next not being till she's 3 or 4 years old. Right now we are all trying to stay positive & having that successful surgery on Tuesday is something to celebrate 🎉❤️. That's one down, we have two left. 💪🏽"

Though Cory said he and Taylor "debated for a long time" on whether they would open up about Maya's diagnosis, he said the two hoped their story "can touch the next family that's going through this."

To Maya, he added, "daddy loves you so much, you are so strong, everyday visiting you in Nicu isn't easy but if that's what it takes then we are gonna do that. We are always right by your side. I'm so proud of you for going thru all this. You have a story, and we can't wait to watch your personality blossom, and I can't wait for you to meet your sisters they have SOOOO MUCH love for you ❤️❤️ and they both are going to be incredible big sisters to you 👯‍♀️."

He concluded, "We all LOVE YOU SO MUCHHH!!! We can't wait to have you home, So you just keep recovering and before you know it you’ll be home with us🙏🏽"

Taylor also opened up about Maya's journey on social media as well, saying they found out the baby would need three open heart surgeries when she was around 22 weeks pregnant. The diagnosis, she said, turned their lives "upside down in a matter of seconds."

She explained that instead of the first open heart surgery, they were instead able to put a stent in place when Maya was just six days old.

"When we came in to see our baby it was very overwhelming. I have felt very helpless in caring for my own child, my arms are aching to hold her, ache to feed her, ache to wake up to her," she continued. "My first time really holding her was at 5 days old. The last 9 days have been a complete rollercoaster for us and the most challenging week I've had as a mother thus far."