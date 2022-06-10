Ray Liotta's Daughter Karsen Pays Tribute to 'Best Dad Anyone Could Ask For' After His Death

Getty

The "Goodfellas" star passed away in his sleep last month in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting a film, at 67 years old.

Ray Liotta's death at 67 years old while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic rocked the entertainment industry. Now, just over two weeks later, his only daughter Karsen is paying tribute.

The 23 year old took to her Instagram with a picture of herself as a little girl in her father's arms. "Those who knew him, loved him," she captioned the image. "You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything."

It was the first thing she had posted on the platform in more than a year. Dorsey Ryan, who is still mourning the tragic death of Naya Rivera, was among those to share their support, commenting, "🙏❤️🙏."

She shared several more pictures to her Instagram Stories, both of her with her doting father and of him through the years. Karsen could often be spotted smiling alongside her father during red carpet and other industry events.

Liotta was shooting a film called "Dangerous Waters" when he passed away in his sleep, per TMZ. According to a TMZ source, his death was not suspicous and foul play is not suspected.

His fiancée Jace Nittolo was with him in the Dominican Republic. She and Liotta got engaged around Christmas time in 2020, sharing the news via social media with a sweet picture in front of a Christmas tree. Karsen's mother, Michelle Grace, was married to Liotta from 1997 to 2004.

Shortly after his death, Nittolo paid tribute to her fiancé on her Instagram, writing, "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever."