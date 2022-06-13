Ozzy Osbourne Heading Into Major Surgery, Sharon Reveals

Getty

"It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

Ozzy Osbourne is heading into a "major operation" on Monday, which will "determine the rest of his life," his wife Sharon Osbourne has revealed.

During her UK show Talk TV, she told viewers the Black Sabbath icon would be addressing neck issues he's been dealing with for almost 20 years after an accident.

"He has a major operation on Monday, and I have to be there," Sharon said. "It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

Sharon then told her fellow panelists she would have to fly back to Los Angeles to support her husband of nearly 40 years.

Ozzy himself told Classic Rock magazine last month, "I'm just waiting on some more surgery on my neck."

"I can't walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."

"At f—ing 73, I’ve done pretty well," he went on to add. "I don’t plan on going anywhere, but my time's going to come."