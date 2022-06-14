BTS Announce Hiatus to Work on Solo Projects

Getty

After nine years BTS are going on an extended break to work on solo projects.

In a video for their annual FESTA dinner, RM broke the news to fans, explaining that each member of BTS needed to grow and mature on their own.

"I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don't give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something," RM said, per NME.

Jimin added: "We can't help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans. I think now we're starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans."

"I think that's why we’re going through a rough patch right now, we’re trying to find our identity and that's an exhausting and long process."