Britney Spears Slams Brother Bryan, Says He Wasn't Invited to Wedding In Deleted IG Post

"GO F--- YOURSELF Bryan - F--- you!"

Britney Spears came out swinging against her brother Bryan Spears in an already-deleted post on Instagram, claiming he was never invited to her wedding while slamming him for how he allegedly treated her while she was under her conservatorship.

On Tuesday, Spears first celebrated her wedding to Sam Asghari, saying she "got my happy on" at the reception, where she, Madonna and Selena Gomez apparently "fell" a number of times "because of the rose petals" on the ground. "And no, I didn't drink one sip of alcohol," she added, before saying the conservatorship changed her relationship with booze.

She then brought up Bryan, saying he would drink a Jack and coke with shrimp salad "every night after Vegas after my show and even sometimes before," but would never let her have even a sip of his drink. She then claimed that during a recent trip to Las Vegas with Sam, she finally had a vodka and Sprite, but felt sick to her stomach and "couldn't leave my room for 2 days."

Spears turned her attention to a podcast interview Bryan did back in 2020, in which he said he knew Britney wanted out of the conservatorship but asked, "What is the reality of that? So are you going to call and make reservations for yourself today?”

"Your podcast interview was so SPECIAL!!!" wrote Britney. "I know you and the family had no bad Intentions at all whatsoever taking all those years away when I wanted to honestly just be a respected individual with a glass of red wine. But like you said in your interview ... Bryan when asked by that incredibly kind man, 'Why doesn't your family just let er be???' Your response was ... 'she can't even make a dinner reservation.'"

"None of you ever wanted it to end because you all loved telling me what to do and treating me like absolutely nothing!! What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything Bryan!!!" she continued. "You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond??? Do you honestly thing I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years ... what???"

Spears' message comes after Bryan's girlfriend said the two didn't attend the nuptials because the ceremony was held the same day as his 11-year-old daughter's elementary school graduation.

"You hurt me and you know it!!!" Britney continued. "I might force myself to drink Jack tonight ... look up at the moon and say 'F--- YOU!!!"

"Psss I have an assistant to make my dinner reservations ... did you not know???" she added. "I know you're my blood and yes blood runs deep but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me."

She concluded her post by then calling out the post he allegedly shared when her conservatorship ended, which read, "Happy Britdependence day!! 🎉 proud of you brit!" Responding to the message, Spears said, "I liked your post brother!!! Happy Britdependence Day!! Congratulations Brit Brit!! GO F--- YOURSELF Bryan - F--- you."

Spears ended the post with a middle finger emoji, before later deleting it from her page altogether.