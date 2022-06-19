Shiloh Jolie Pitt Goes Viral with Dance Choreography -- See Her Most Impressive Videos So Far!

YouTube/Millennium Dance Complex

The videos were shared by the famed Millennium Dance Complex.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has some serious skills on the dance floor.

The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been making waves online after the famed Millennium Dance Complex -- where stars including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and J.Lo have honed their skills -- and its choreographers started featuring her in performance videos shared to YouTube over the last few months.

Most recently, she was featured in a routine choreographed by Hamilton Evans set to Doja Cat's new single, "Vegas," from the upcoming "Elvis" biopic soundtrack. In it, Jolie-Pitt rocked a Beatles t-shirt, black pants and Vans.

While that performance was the latest to go viral online, it's not the first to highlight her impressive dancing abilities.

A source told Us Magazine that her parents were "very proud" of her dancing endeavors.

"They'd have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they're not pushing it on her by any means," they continued. "Shiloh loves dancing, she's seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now."

Shiloh is one of Brad and Angelina's six children and siblings to Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

Watch more of her featured moments at Millennium below -- we've cued the clips to her performances.

Ed Sheeran's Shivers

Rihanna's Skin

Jack Harlow's Dua Lipa

Christina Aguilera & Ozuna's Santo

Usher's Yeah

Lizzo's About Damn Time

Chloe's Treat Me

Keed Tha Heater's Big Dawg

Migos' Give No Fxk