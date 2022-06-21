Bachelorette Stars Katie Thurston and John Hersey Call it Quits: 'No We Aren't Together'

Getty

Katie Thurston and John Hersey have parted ways.

The former couple took to Instagram to share the news of their break up, Thurston and Jersey had met on Katie's season of the "Bachelorette" 15 months ago.

Although the pair didn't initially spark their relationship during the series, their connection blossomed after filming concluded.

The reality TV stars announced their parting through respective Story posts on Instagram with Katie simply sharing, "Statement: no we aren't together."

John on the other hand had more to say: "As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating, the decision was not made lightly and it was obviously not an easy one to make."

"I love being able to share special moments with you all — the funny ones. The happy ones. The outrageous, embarrassing, and heartfelt ones. But I don't know if it will ever get easier to share the sad ones," he continued. "I appreciate every one of you that has supported us throughout this journey. We could not (and would not) be here without you."

When Thurston appeared as the Bachelorette for season 17, she had ended her series with an engagement to Blake Moynes and the couple announced they would be parting ways in October of the same year.

According to People Magazine, Katie and John had begun dating a month later although the pilot-in-training had been eliminated during the second week of her season.

"It's known Katie and John became close friends post-season," her representative commented in November 2021. "John has been there for her through all the major changes in her life and they are excited to explore this newly found romantic connection."

Thurston and Hersey had celebrated the one year anniversary of when they had met back in March with a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Accompanied by a photo of the former couple exchanging a loving look she wrote, "A year ago I'd never believe I would be right here in these moments with you."