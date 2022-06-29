Toddler Dies After Babysitter Exposes Child to Fentanyl, Opiates, and Benzodiazepine; Cops Say

The Clarke County Sheriff's Office

The 59-year-old sitter was charged with felony murder, though cops believe the exposure was accidental.

Pamela Graves has been charged with one count of felony murder and possession of a schedule II controlled substance after the child in her care died following an exposure to drugs.

Per Law & Crime, EMS responded to a call about an unresponsive 15-month-old child last Friday evening in Athens, Georgia. The toddler, Zamiya Kelly, was taken to a nearby hospital, where cops say she was treated after testing positive for exposure to fentanyl, opiates, and benzodiazepine. Kelly was later pronounced dead.

According to authorities, Graves, 59, was caring for the child when the exposure occurred -- and "the Investigation indicates that Graves possessed illegal narcotics in the presence of the child which resulted in the exposure."

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the child's death was a result of the exposure to illegal narcotics," reads a press release.

"It is not believed that the child was intentionally given the drugs," added Athens-Clarke County Police Lt. Shaun Barnett. "However, details as to how exactly the child was exposed to the illegal narcotics are still under investigation."

Graves was arrested and charged on Monday, though the investigation is ongoing.