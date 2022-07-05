Erika Jayne In Hot Water After Yelling 'Get the F--- Out of Here!' to Garcelle's 14-Year-Old Son

Bravo

Garcelle is also fuming over footage of Kyle and Dorit laughing about the incident when she wasn't around.

This week's new episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is already causing some serious drama online ... and it hasn't even aired yet!

Over the long holiday weekend, Bravo dropped two sneak peek clips from this Wednesday's new hour. The first was filmed at Garcelle Beauvais' birthday party, showing a clearly tipsy Erika Jayne asking the bartender for another drink.

As the soiree begins to wind down, Erika asks Garcelle about her "hot son," 31-year-old Oliver, who also attended the bash. "Where's your hot son? You know why? I ain't got s--- to lose," she exclaimed, as Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle joked about getting him out of there.

"You're hot, get over here! Garcelle, your boy Oliver is hot," Erika continued, as Dorit reminded her that he was married and had four children. With that, Erika told him to have his wife DM her, so they could "get it in threeway" instead.

In a confessional, Beauvais said Erika's behavior was "not okay" -- and, on Twitter, agreed with a fan who said Oliver "handled himself impressively under the circumstances."

After that, everyone started to pack up their things, when Garcelle's other son Jax came to Erika and Dorit's table to pick up the floral centerpiece to take home. "What are you doing here? Get the f--- out of here!" Erika shouted at him, as he reacted in shock.

She then added: "Get the f--- out of here before you get in trouble!"

As he walked away, he told his mom, "I just got violated for grabbing flowers," bringing out the Mama Bear in Garcelle. "Erika, you hurt Jax's feelings. Don't talk to him like that," she said to her costar, "You said, 'Get the f--- out of here and that's not okay.'"

Erika tried to get Jax to come over to straighten things out, but neither he or Garcelle were having that. As she left her party, she told her boy, "It was not okay for her to say that to you," while he told her it was "fine." "No, it's not fine," she shot back, "it's not okay."

"How many other family members of mine is she doing to go after tonight?" she added in a confessional. "First Oliver, and now Jax? She's done. Good night. She's done."

And while Garcelle isn't in the second clip released, she did see it -- and didn't seem too thrilled about that one either.

In the footage, Kyle Richards and Dorit are seen talking about Erika's behavior at the party with their husbands Mauricio and PK. "I mean it's not funny but it is funny," said Kyle, as a laughing Mauricio said, "I think it's great that she did that."

As Kyle said she "liked seeing this more relaxed side" of Erika, Dorit said that's why she could give their costar "a major pass." She added, "Of course, it's not my child. So she had a few drinks, she doesn't get like that ... I don't remember a time she was ever that loose or free."

"She's entitled to a blowout, in my opinion. It was a blowout," added PK. "She told Garcelle's young son to 'F--- off' and tried to bang the other one, that's a blowout. This sounds like 'Animal House.'"

After the Housewives fan account Queens of Bravo shared the clip to Instagram, Kyle defended her behavior in the comments.

"I was laughing about a friend’s drunken, ridiculous behavior. NOT about disrespecting someone's child," she wrote. "I think you know me better than that by now. I wasn't even there to see this and only heard about Erika and what she had said later."

Garcelle, meanwhile, shared the clip to Twitter and said she hadn't seen the scene in question until then. She added an angry, red face emoji.

Beauvais also shared a photo to her page of all three of her ons, adding, "This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid. You boys make me so proud… you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don't deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs."

Nope never saw this scene until now😡 https://t.co/K0nXPcEXAf — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) July 4, 2022 @GarcelleB

This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid. You boys make me so proud… you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/kx5irchJOD — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) July 5, 2022 @GarcelleB