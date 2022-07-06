Jeff Lewis Splits From Boyfriend Stuart O'Keefe

Instagram

Jeff Lewis is officially back on the market.

During an episode of his Sirius XM show "Jeff Lewis Live," the 52-year-old reality personality revealed that he had recently split from his boyfriend of four months, Stuart O’Keefe.

Lewis admitted that he had been "weighing the pros and cons" of their relationship for weeks before inevitably deciding to pull the plug.

"I did break up with Stu yesterday morning, and this was weeks of thinking about it and weighing kind of pros and cons," he continued. "It was actually a very, very difficult decision, and I am extremely sad about it."

The "Hollywood House Lift" star explained that he wanted to be complimentary of O'Keefe and revealed that the pair had "very good chemistry" saying that they "have a lot of fun together" and are "very compatible."

"I love the guy. I adore the guy. I feel like it's the same way, but we're just not on the same page when it comes to relationships and family. So it was a very hard decision to make, but I felt like there's not really a future there," he confessed. "The timing wasn't great."

Lewis explained that he had been looking for someone more family oriented, "I don't want the guy at the bar. I want the guy who stayed home from the bar. … I want to prioritize my kid, my house, my businesses — all of that."

"This was not a rash decision," he added. "This has been going on for weeks where I've had signs that this is not a long term thing. And it's been fun, and it's been a nice distraction, but we're just not aligned — with what I want, what he wants, priorities. And I just don't see this relationship… I don't think it has potential to grow."

Lewis shares his 5-year-old daughter with his ex-husband of 10 years, Gage Edward. The two split back in 2019 and have been embroiled in a nasty battle over custody ever since, with Lewis often taking swipes at Edward on his show, and Gage filing lawsuits against Jeff.

Back in May, the former couple finally settled their custody dispute after a nasty, 26-month-long battle. While Lewis and Edward clearly aren't together now, Jeff said the "good news" to come out of the situation is that they were "able to kind of heal" from their legal war.