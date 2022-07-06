The Game Explains THAT Kiss with 13 Going on 30's Christa B. Allen

TikTok

Allen on the other hand says she is "a single woman doing single woman things."

The Game is putting any dating rumors to bed.

The 42-year-old rapper aroused suspicion that he might be dating "13 Going on 30" actress Christa B. Allen when the pair kissed in a TikTok video posted on Monday.

Allen filmed a video with the words "When you just broke up BUT" flashing on screen alongside a clip of herself looking sad. The clip then cuts away to a video of her sharing a kiss with The Game, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, with the words "you just broke up."

During an interview with People Magazine, the "How We Do" artist explained that the two were not romantically linked despite the shared smooch.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Christa and I have mutual friends — she attended my Fourth of July party and I hopped on her TikTok," the rapper explained and shared that he was currently seeing someone else. "She's a beautiful woman, but we're not dating."

Christa herself shared the same sentiments and clarified in the comments of her TikTok post that there was nothing going on between her and The Game, she wrote that she is "a single woman doing single woman things."

One user jokingly referenced her iconic "13 Going on 30" character Jenna Rink's love interest, Matty, who was played by Mark Ruffalo who played the older version of the character, "What happened to Matty?"

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"He dipped 🖐," Allen jokingly responded.

Christa has referenced her role as the 13-year-old version of Jennifer Garner's character in the cult classic 2004 film on TikTok before. back in 2020 the 30-year-old actress recreated one of the film's most iconic scenes for Halloween.

In the movie, when Allen's 13-year-old Jenna Rink is trapped in Garner's adult body, she dresses up for the Poise magazine party to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."