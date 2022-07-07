Godfather Star James Caan Dead at 82

The acting legend -- whose career spanned six decades -- died on July 6.

James Caan -- known for his roles in films such as "The Godfather," "Misery" and "Elf" -- has passed away at the age of 82.

On Thursday morning, the actor's death was confirmed via his Twitter account. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the tweet read. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

And like all of the actor's posts before his death, this one also ended with, "End of tweet."

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.



The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.



End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022 @James_Caan

Caan's career began in the 1960s, with the actor starring in several films in TV series, including the 1996 Howard Hawk's movie "El Dorado" and the 1969 film, "The Rain People," which marked Caan's first project with legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.

However, Caan rose to fame for his performance in Coppola's "The Godfather" (1972), in which he played Sonny Corleone, and received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actor. Caan went on to reprise the role in 1974's "The Godfather: Part II."

In addition to "The Goldfather," "Misery" (1990) and "Elf" (2003)," some of the acting legend's other infamous performances include roles in films such as "The Gambler" (1974), "Rollerball" (1975), "A Bridge Too Far" (1977), "Gardens of Stone" (1997), "Dick Tracy" (1990) and "The Yards" (2000).

Caan's acting career spanned six decades, with the star having a total of 137 acting credits on IMDb.