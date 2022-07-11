Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Weds Fiance Michael Xavier in Beautiful Beverly Hills Ceremony

Getty

Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin caught the bride's bouquet while attending with Eddie's son Eric

Eddie Murphy's first born daughter Bria Murphy tied the knot to her fiancé Michael Xavier over the weekend in a romantic flower filled ceremony in Beverly Hills.

The wedding took place in a private afternoon ceremony with 250 close friends and family attending as guests, per People. The 32-year-old wore a white lace off the shoulder gown designed by Netta BenShabu and the 36-year-old groom donned a Knot Standard tuxedo and was styled by Dion Lattimore.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "Coming to America" actor escorted his daughter down the aisle and the couple's wedding party included his ex-wife Nicole. Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin Lawrence, was also in attendance accompanied by Eddie's son and longtime boyfriend, Eric Murphy. As Jasmin caught Bria's bouquet, the couple may be in for their own wedding some time soon.

Bria's wedding celebration featured romantic floral installations that featured white flowers and candle lit chandeliers.

The bride is the oldest daughter of Murphy's 10 children, and appeared with her mother on the reality show "Hollywood Exes" back in 2014.

Eddie is dad to Eric, 32, Bria, Christian, 31, Miles, 29, Shyne, 27, Zola, 22, Bella, 20, Angel Iris, 15, Izzy Oona, 6, and Max Charles, 3.

Back in December, Bria announced that Michael had popped the question and took Instagram to share her engagement photos

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always," she captioned the photos and wrote in a separate post, "I can't wait to marry you."

Xavier took to his own social media page to share the same sentiments, "Forever my love."

During an interview with People Magazine at Bria's art show in 2020, the "SNL" legend called his daughter a "good kid."

"I'm glad that people get to see how talented she is," Eddie said. "We've known for years how talented she is. It's exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I'm having all of those proud parent feelings."