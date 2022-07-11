Lea Michele Replaces Beanie Feldstein In Funny Girl, Jane Lynch Exits Early

Getty

Feldstein blamed her exit on the show going in "a different direction."

Lea Michele is taking over Beanie Feldstein's role in "Funny Girl," after the latter announced her early exit from the Broadway show over the weekend.

"A dream come true is an understatement," Michele wrote on Instagram on Monday as the news broke. "I'm so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th."

Beanie's last night will be July 31, before Julie Benko steps in until Lea's debut in September.

Jane Lynch had also been starring in the revival as Mrs. Brice, Fanny's mother -- but don't expect a "Glee" reunion between her and Michele. While Lynch will stay onboard a little longer than Feldstein -- appearing through September 4 -- it was also revealed Monday that Tovah Feldshuh will take over the role starting on Lea's first night.

Both Feldstein and Lynch were originally set to star on the show until September 25th.

Beanie announced her exit on Sunday, saying playing Fanny Brice on Broadway "has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor."

"Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated," she added. "I will never forget this experience and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew."

She went on to praise her coworkers and urged fans to "continued to join them on Henry Street after I depart."

The actress was met with mixed reviews when the show debuted back in April and failed to score a Tony nomination for her performance.