2022 Emmy Awards: The Complete List of Nominations

The nominations for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards, honoring the best in television, are here!

On Tuesday morning, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star JB Smoove and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Melissa Fumero joined Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma to reveal the nominees in a live virtual ceremony.

To be eligible for this year's awards, shows need to have aired between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022, meaning a lot of high-profile faves aren't in the running.

"The Crown" and "The Handmaid's Tale," which have been favored by the academy in the past, didn't release new seasons over the past year. And while Twitter has been abuzz with buzz for Antony Starr's performance on "The Boys" this most recent season, it didn't premiere until June 3 -- meaning that potential nomination will have to wait until next year. Same goes for the star-studded cast of "Westworld," which is airing now on HBO.

The situation is a little more complicated for "Stranger Things," which released its fourth season in two volumes. Volume 1, which included the first seven episodes, dropped before the cutoff -- meaning they are eligible. The super-sized final two episodes which made up Volume 2, however, won't be eligible until next year. That means the show's stars, crew and creators could score nominations in back-to-back years for what's essentially the same season of television.

The 74th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday, September 12, on NBC and will also stream live for the first time on Peacock. So far, no host has been announced.

