Alex Rodriguez Asked By Martha Stewart on What His Life Is Like 'After J.Lo'

Getty

A-Rod reflected on their relationship and shared how he feels about her today in a new interview.

Martha Stewart put Alex Rodriguez on the spot regarding his relationship with Jennifer Lopez when the the singer's ex appeared on Stewart's podcast.

In the latest episode of iHeartRadio's The Martha Stewart Podcast, out today, A-Rod was asked, straight up, "How is life after J.Lo?" by the host.

"You know Martha, thank goodness, no regrets. Life is good. I'm very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14. That is my number one focus in life," he answered.

"You know, my father left me and my mother and my two siblings when I was just 10 years old. And I remember as a young man praying and saying, you know, dear Lord, if you ever give me an opportunity to be a father, that's gonna be my number one responsibility in life," Rodriguez continued. "And it's been the greatest gift."

After he went on to praise his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis as a "great coparent" and "wonderful human being," Rodriguez kept the good vibes going as he once again referred to Lopez.

"Look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do," he added.

"Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she's the most talented human being I've ever been around," he continued. "Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that's alive."

The two began dating in 2017, moved in together with each of their kids and got engaged in 2019. In 2020, however, they called off the engagement and went their separate ways. Lopez went on to rekindle her romance with former fiancé Ben Affleck, to whom she's now engaged.