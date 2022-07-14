How Dave Coulier Reacted to Hearing Ex Alanis Morissette's You Oughta Know for First Time

YouTube / SiriusXM / Getty

"Oh, I think I may have really hurt this woman."

Dave Coulier is getting candid about the first time he heard his ex-girlfriend Alanis Morissette's revenge hit "You Oughta Know," a song long rumored to be about him.

The former couple dated in the '90s, splitting before Morissette released her breakout album "Jagged Little Pill." While Alanis herself has never -- and apparently will never -- reveal who inspired the track, Coulier has assumed their relationship was the subject of the song.

And during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Faction Talk" this week, the "Fuller House" actor revealed how he reacted when he heard the diss track for the very first time.

"Here's the story," Coulier began. "I'm driving in Detroit and I've got my radio on, and I hear the hook for 'You Oughta Know' come on the radio. And I'm like, 'Wow, this is a really cool hook.' And then I start hearing the voice. I'm like, 'Wow, this girl can sing.' And I had no idea, you know, that this was the record."

He continued, "And then I was listening to the lyrics going, 'Ooh, oh no! Oh, I can't be this guy.' And I went to the record store, bought the CD and I went and I parked on a street and I listened to the whole record. And there was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I had talked about."

"Like, 'Your shake is like a fish.' I'd go, 'Hey, dead fish me,' and we'd do this dead fish handshake,'" he added, giving an example.

The 62-year-old actor admitted that hearing the track gave him some necessary perspective on their relationship.

"I started listening to it and I thought, 'Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman. And that was my first thought," he said. "And so years later we reconnected and she couldn't have been sweeter. And I said, 'What do you want me to say when people ask me about this relationship?' And she said, 'You can say whatever you want.' So she was really sweet about it. She was kind."

Despite the not so friendly undertones of "You Oughta Know," Coulier had nothing but praise for his ex as he revealed a sweet gesture she made for his family.

"I'll tell you the kind of person she is. When my sister Sharon was dying with cancer, Alanis was living in Toronto. My sister was in Detroit. She actually drove to Detroit with her guitar and sat with my sister playing songs and singing to my sister in the hospital. That's the kind of human being she is," he concluded. "So I've never had anything bad to say about her. She's lovely."

When asked straight up whether Uncle Joey inspired the song and if she'd ever reveal who it was about on "Watch What Happens Live" back in 2019, Morissette said, "No revealing, but I am intrigued with the thought, or the fact that more than one person is seeking credit for it."