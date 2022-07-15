DWTS Pros Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Expecting Their First Child

Getty

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy have a baby on board.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pros announced their pregnancy on Friday to PEOPLE, while also sharing images from a pregnancy photoshoot and of their sonogram on social media.

"We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, 'Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven't started my period yet.' So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive," Jenna recalled. "The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn't believe it because it wasn't an easy journey for us to get pregnant."

She added, "But everybody tells you, 'When you just relax and you don't put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.' That's exactly what happened."

"I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be," Johnson spoke of the auspicious moment.

The dancer also shared the sweet way she decided to spill the beans to the 36-year-old father-to-be -- with a pair of adorable baby Jordan shoes.

"I went and I got these little Baby Jordans, these white sneakers," she continued "I put them in a box that was his size of Nikes. So he didn't expect anything. Then I put two little pregnancy tests in there. I had been shaking at home waiting for him to come home.”

Coincidentally enough, when Chmerkovskiy got home, he had his own bag of Nike sneakers in tow. “I was like, 'Did you go shopping today?' He was like, 'Yeah, I got myself some new sneakers.' I'm like, 'No way. I got some too today,'" said Jenna.

"He came over and chucked off the lid of the box and started rummaging through it," she added. "He looked at the shoes and was like, 'How small are these sneakers?' Then it hit him and his face ... it was priceless."

Johnson is just entering her second trimester the two are expecting their baby in January 2023. Jenna says that she most looks forward to watching the love of her life become a father.

"If he is anything like he is as a husband, he's going to be the best dad in the world," she said. "He is so selfless and loving. Between the two of us, is by far the more patient one. So I think, all of these little attributes are going to just make him an incredible dad.'"

"When I see him with little kids, he's the best," Johnson concluded. "He's always the favorite uncle. Everybody wants to play with him or do something with him. He's just the best. He just knows how to speak to them and how to handle them. How to make them feel so confident and excited."