Lil Uzi Vert Changes Pronouns to They/Them on Instagram

Getty

The 26-year-old rapper gave their fans new music and new pronouns over the weekend.

Lil Uzi Vert quietly changed their pronouns to they/them on Sunday after International Non-Binary People's Day on June 14.

Uzi has been a long supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and has been known to don rainbow colored outfits during Pride month and wear gender-fluid clothing.

During an interview with The Hollywood Fix back in May 2018, the "Sanguine Paradise" artist commented on their choice to wear traditionally women's apparel along with purses and ankle bracelets.

"I bought everything in the men's section," Uzi said. "There's nothing else to buy, I bought everything, literally."

Born Symere Bysil Woods, the musician has not addressed the pronoun change in any other capacity. However, Woods responded to a fan tweet that read, "Yo they," to which they replied, "Yo yeat."

The news came subsequently after Uzi shocked fans with a surprise drop of their new track “Space Cadet” after declaring they were done with music back in January of 2019.

Dropping to Soundcloud, the "Money Longer" artist had been working on the song for three years and later tweeted "I am a Space cadet the geek that real," with several emojis including the alien, spaceship, satellite, fire and double hearts.

I am a Space cadet the geek that real

👽🛸🌌📡👾🫶🏾🔥🔥🔥🦇💕®️



SPACE CADET by Lil Uzi Vert https://t.co/tFSEsExZzo on #SoundCloud



Out now !!!! 🔊🔊 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 16, 2022 @LILUZIVERT

"I wanna take the time out to say I thank each and every one of my supports [sic] but I’m done with music," they posted at the time. "I deleted everything. I wanna be normal… I wanna wake up in 2013."

A few days later Woods clarified to fans and claimed that their record label was preventing them from releasing new music.

In a video posted to social media the rapper explained, "You think I don't wanna drop music? You just gotta understand when people don't love you, they'll hold your life if you sign a motherf—king … Hold that s–t against you."