Heather Rae El Moussa Says Tarek is a Hero After Altercation on Their Flight

Getty

"A man went crazy on our flight and verbally & physically got in flight attendants' & pilots' faces."

Heather Rae El Moussa has nothing but words of praise for her husband Tarek.

After a "long day" of flight delays, gate changes and an inevitable cancellation, the 34-year-old "Selling Sunset" personality shared a story of her "heroic" husband stepping in after an altercation on the plane.

"I have a story for you," she captioned her Instagram Story on Monday. "My husband did something very heroic when a man went crazy on our flight and verbally & physically got in flight attendants' & pilots' faces."

The reality personality teased the full story promising that she would tell the "big story," adding that "My husband was a hero tonight."

Earlier in the day, Tarek and Heather took to his Instagram Story to share the day they called "travel Armageddon."

"Security line was like 2 hours, getting on the plane there's an engine problem so there's another 2 hour delay," the 40-year-old explained, saying that their flight had been delayed nine hours.

Pregnant, Heather admitted that she was struggling amidst the delays. "I'm starving, I'm pregnant, I need my food," she confessed when they stopped at a restaurant airport after deplaning.

"Oh it's been a long day," Tarek when they arrived back at the hotel, "what can go wrong will go wrong. We're gonna do this all over again tomorrow, wish us luck."

Earlier this month the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together, revealing today that Young got pregnant while in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments.

"It was a huge shock," Young told PEOPLE. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."

Young shared pictures of the couple's pregnancy photoshoot to Instagram on Wednesday, writing, "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍"

Before finding out about their pregnancy a few weeks ago, the couple's initial "plan" was to implant an embryo in the fall. After two at-home pregnancy tests that came back negative, the third -- and fourth and fifth -- revealed she was "full-on pregnant."