Kourtney Kardashian Slams 'Ultra Creepy' Fake Mason Disick Social Media Accounts

Kourtney Kardashian is over "creepy" people impersonating her 12-year-old son Mason Disick.

The star took to Twitter, writing: "Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family."

She followed up, tweeting, "And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy."

Back in 2020 Mason did have an Instagram account. However his parents promptly deleted it.

"He started an Instagram yesterday and didn't ask us," Kourtney said at the time. "I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like, he's 10!"