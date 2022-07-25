General Hospital Star Jack Wagner Breaks Silence After Son's Death

Instagram

Jack Wagner is thankful for the loving support he's received from fans.

The 62-year-old actor spoke out for the first time after the death of his 27-year-old son Harrison. Wagner took to Instagram to express his gratitude towards fans who have shown his family love and support after Harrison's passing last month.

"Thank you all so much for the love and kindness that you've sent," he said in a clip filmed in an airport "I can't tell you how much it's meant to me."

The "Melrose Place" star added that he was "getting ready to head up to Vancouver to start filming season 10 of "When Calls the Heart," which he is "excited and grateful" for.

He thanked fans "for the love and support you've sent me" and concluded his message by noting that their sense of loyalty was "huge."

According to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report, per Us Weekly, Harrison was discovered in a Los Angeles parking lot in June. He was pronounced dead around 5 a.m. in North Hollywood, California.

"General Hospital" stars Jack and Kristina Wagner have created a scholarship fund in his name -- and revealed their son had "lost his battle with addiction."

"The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner," read a statement on the New Life Recovery House website. "Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply."