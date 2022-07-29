Beyhive Goes Wild for Beyonce's Renaissance Album: 'One of the Strongest Bodies of Work Released This Century'

Getty

"If this what Beyoncé was doing in the house the whole quarantine, LOCK US BACK UP!!!!!!"

Beyonce dropped her highly-anticipated seventh studio album, "Renaissance," on Friday -- and to no surprise, the 16-track bop-filled LP threw the Beyhive into a complete frenzy.

At midnight, Queen Bey released "Act 1" of what is said to be a three-part album, marking her first project since The Carters' "Everything Is Love" in 2018 and her first solo project since 2016's "Lemonade."

Following the release of "Renaissance," it didn't take long for Beyonce to become a trending topic on Twitter, with fans going absolutely nuts over the new album. Bey lovers took to Twitter to praise the LP --- which features a blend of dance, R&B, hip-hop and even disco -- with one fan calling it "one of the strongest bodies of work released this century."

"If this what Beyoncé was doing in the house the whole quarantine, LOCK US BACK UP!!!!!!," a user wrote.

"renaissance really has banger after banger and AMAZING transitions this is really album of the year like," another added, sharing the popular "Friends" meme of Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) holding an album, which of course had been photoshopped to make it seem that he was holding "Renaissance."

Another viral tweet brought up a very important question: when is a tour happening? "Alright Beyoncé, the album is out. Now let's talk business. How much these concert tickets finna be?," the fan tweeted alongside a meme of a man counting cash.

And unsurprisingly, it looked like many fans stayed up late to wait for the album's release, but it seemed that losing sleep was worth it.

"she really got me out here throwing ASS at 1 in the morning," one user hilariously wrote, while another tweeted, "I just finished listening to the whole album…how am I suppose to sleep? She ate if you say otherwise you’re a hating ass bitch end of discussion #RENAISSANCE this just cured my depression."

Meanwhile, "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause also weighed in, sharing her thoughts on "Renaissance," tweeting, "Beyoncé did it again, No hot takes. Nothing new to add. Just pure appreciation to the [crown emoji]."

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify album.

While it goes without saying that the Beyhive is loving the entire album, "Summer Renaissance," "Virgo's Groove" and "Church Girl" were clearly the early favorites -- with singer and actress Halle Bailey calling the latter track her favorite on the album.

In addition to praising the album as a whole and their favorite songs, fans also called out some specific lyrics.

Twitter users were loving an epic one-liner from "America Has a Problem." As one fan explained, "This woman really said 'America Has A Problem…it's not student loan debt, it's that I'm too bad of a bitch and the kids can't handle it.' I love her so much."

Another popular lyric is featured on the track "Energy," in which Bey pokes fun at "Karens," singing, "'Cause them Karen's just turned into terrorists."

Check out more fan reactions, below, and listen to the album for yourself, above!

🐝🐝🐝💕💕💕❤️🎉🎉🎉obsessed with the album 💿 church girl has been my fav 💁🏽‍♀️ — Halle (@HalleBailey) July 29, 2022 @HalleBailey

Alright Beyoncé, the album is out. Now let’s talk business. How much these concert tickets finna be? #renaissance pic.twitter.com/2tEor54I1G — Relentlessly Gay (@YeastFezco) July 29, 2022 @YeastFezco

Not “Church Girl” is a twerk anthem?!? now Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/cSpm9Kvb0T — Amiyah Scott (@KingAmiyahScott) July 29, 2022 @KingAmiyahScott

If this what Beyoncé was doing in the house the whole quarantine, LOCK US BACK UP!!!!!! — Urethra Franklin III (@SpideRhon) July 29, 2022 @SpideRhon

renaissance has disrupted my beyoncé album power ranking it's looking scary for my current top 3 pic.twitter.com/5ROYwd3KqB — no (@zedonarrival) July 29, 2022 @zedonarrival

DROP IT LIKE A THOTTY, DROP IT LIKE A THOTTY! CHURCH GIRRRRL DON’T HURT NO-MF-BODY!!!!! #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/eHB4keDFR7 — 🧘🏾‍♀️ (@nyaaathreatt) July 29, 2022 @nyaaathreatt

Beyoncé got me adding every song to the favorites. SHES CLEARING #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/dBB9TohICd — Work of Art OUT NOW (@Drebae_) July 29, 2022 @Drebae_

I can't believe all of these songs are club bangers, yet COVID, monkeypox, and every other biblical plague known to man are about to whoop our asses in the coming weeks... #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/gRxORTl3wJ — your fav emotional support introvert (@reallifeidiot24) July 29, 2022 @reallifeidiot24

bitch…



THAT DONNA SUMMER ON SUMMER RENAISSANCE?!?



that’s how you end a album. You did it again Beyoncé. #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/gZxlgdGcfF — PUREHONEY (@cocoshoots) July 29, 2022 @cocoshoots

beyoncé going to bed tonight knowing that #RENAISSANCE is one of the strongest bodies of work released this century pic.twitter.com/0BWwqNpNGk — Azula’s Therapist (@ohgodjohnwhy) July 29, 2022 @ohgodjohnwhy

renaissance really has banger after banger and AMAZING transitions this is really album of the year like pic.twitter.com/JQF85pBFe1 — m!ckey (@f4iryhrj) July 29, 2022 @f4iryhrj

she really got me out here throwing ASS at 1 in the morning #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/kjJvbJqNos — herusus is preparing for the renaissance (@HerusWorld) July 29, 2022 @HerusWorld

I just finished listening to the whole album…how am I suppose to sleep? She ate if you say otherwise you’re a hating ass bitch end of discussion #RENAISSANCE this just cured my depression pic.twitter.com/1TC3NowtaT — Flowerboy🌻 (@RRBaudelaire) July 29, 2022 @RRBaudelaire

The new Beyoncé album makes me feel more Latino than Polish — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) July 29, 2022 @AdamRippon

Shortly before the album officially dropped, it was leaked online. However, despite having the option to possibly listen early, many Beyonce fans were upset over the leak and urged fellow fans not to share.

On Thursday night, a few hours before "Renaissance's" release, Bey took to social media to thank the real fans who waited until it was officially released.

"So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together," she wrote. "I've never seen anything like it. I can't thank yall enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me."