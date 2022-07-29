Metallica Pays Tribute to Eddie Munson from Stranger Things at Lollapalooza

Getty

The rock band featured footage from that iconic guitar solo as they closed out the show.

Metallica is officially Team Eddie Munson.

The heavy metal band finished their set at Lollapalooza on Thursday night with their 1986 hit "Master of Puppets" -- flanked by screens showing footage of "Stranger Things" character Eddie Munson playing the very same song in a scene from the fourth season.

SPOILER ALERT ... but, at the end of the most recent season, Joseph Quinn's character plays the song on guitar to draw the demobats away from his friends as they attempt to put an end of the Big Bad, Vecna, in the Upside Down. It works, but he's killed in the process.

Munson has gone on to become a fan favorite from the latest batch of episodes, with Netflix even releasing the scene in full to YouTube (below).

Metallica previously acknowledged the "Stranger Things" feature and posted a duet clip of the popular scene to TikTok -- where they played side-by-side wearing their own Hellfire Club t-shirts. The video soon went viral and garnered 2.7 million likes.

"The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it," the band said in a statement after the "Stranger Things 4" drop. "We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away ... it's so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?"

"It's an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show," they added.

"Master of Puppets" isn't the only song that found new life with an entirely new generation -- as Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" also shot to the top of the charts again, 30 years later. Following the overwhelming support for her 1985 track, Bush released a statement to her website expressing gratitude to the series creators the Duffer brothers as well as new fans.

"The Duffer Brothers have created four extraordinary [seasons] of Stranger Things in which the child actors have grown into young adults," Bush said of the show creators, Matt and Ross Duffer.

She continued, "In this latest series, the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now. I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people's hearts in a special way, at a time that's incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people."

The song is used by Sadie Sink's character max to literally save her life.

"By featuring 'Running Up That Hill' in such a positive light - as a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters) - the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story," Bush stated. "Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends."

"I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage - taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives," she added. "I'm overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it's all happening really fast, as if it's being driven along by a kind of elemental force."