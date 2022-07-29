Police Release Arrest Video of Man Accused of Leaving Puppy In Hot Car with Mouth Taped Shut

LVMPD

Per police, the man left the dog in the car for almost 2 hours ... so he could gamble inside a Vegas casino.

A California man was arrested in Las Vegas last week after he allegedly left a puppy inside a locked vehicle, taping its mouth shut while he went to gamble.

On Thursday, July 28, Las Vegas Police Department released bodycam footage of the July 20 arrest, after the department got a call from security at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. Security spotted a puppy inside a vehicle on the top floor of the hotel's parking garage around 3pm, with its mouth taped shut with electrical tape. The high temp for the day was 113 degrees.

"Security got the dog out of the car through the vehicle's sunroof," said police, who tweeted, "Through our investigation, we discovered the dog had been in the car for nearly 2 hours without air conditioning, food, or water while the vehicle's owner went inside to gamble."

WHAT NOT TO DO IN VEGAS:

On July 20, we got a call from security from a hotel & casino at 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (The high temperature that day was 113)

Security spotted a puppy inside a locked vehicle on the top floor of the parking garage with its mouth taped shut around 3 pm pic.twitter.com/kmZJ9CcQyU — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 28, 2022 @LVMPD

According to the arrest report, per The Los Angeles Times, the top floor of the parking lot provides "no protection from the sun and is in direct sunlight" and the temp inside the vehicle was around 108 degrees when animal control arrived.

Footage released of his arrest shows officers first checking in on the Husky puppy, before the car's owner -- Raul Carbajal, 50 -- walks over to authorities. He's immediately cuffed and placed into a patrol vehicle, as the arresting officer says, "You realize how hot it is outside? You had the vehicle off, windows up and you had tape around your dog's mouth."

Carbajal was arrested for willful, malicious torture of an animal.

On Thursday night, after releasing the footage, LVPD gave an update on the 3-month old puppy -- saying it was still with animal control and receiving medical treatment. The department added, "NOTE: *DO NOT LEAVE PEOPLE OR ANIMALS IN HOT CARS. PERIOD.*"

"The safety and wellness of our employees and guests is always a top priority — pets included," a spokesperson for MGM Resorts, which owns the Bellagio, said in a statement to 8NewsNow. "We commend our guest for taking action and notifying the Bellagio security team, who was quick to respond and make the rescue."