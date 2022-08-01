Ne-Yo Asks for 'Privacy' After Wife Crystal Renay Accuses Him of Cheating

Getty

After she put him on blast for "8 years of lies and deception," he tweeted, "Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums."

After his wife Crystal Renay very publicly accused him of being unfaithful throughout their marriage, Ne-Yo is hoping to make the details of their personal lives private.

On Saturday, Renay issued a lengthy statement to her official Instagram page making it pretty clear she wanted out of their marriage all while accusing him of cheating.

"8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected ... every last one of them!" she exclaimed

"To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is [an] understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane," she continued. "The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect."

Renay wrote that while she "gained 3 beautiful children" out of the relationship, she earned "nothing else but wasted years and heartache." She then asked fans to "stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern."

She concluded, "I am not a victim. I'm choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can't love you the way you deserve then it's up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart, I wish him nothing but the best."

On Sunday, Ne-Yo issued a short statement -- sharing his desire to keep their private matters private going forward.

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors," he tweeted out. "Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family's privacy at this time."

The two originally said "I do" back in 2016, before renewing their vows earlier this year. The estranged duo have three children together; Sons Shaffer, 6, and Roman, 4, as well as 13-month-old daughter Isabella.