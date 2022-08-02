Dane Cook, 50, Engaged to Kelsi Taylor, 23: 'She Said Yes!'

Getty

The comedian started dating Kelsi -- who's more than 25 years his junior -- in 2017.

"Good Luck Chuck" is finally headed to the altar.

Dane Cook, 50, and his girlfriend of five years, 23-year-old Kelsi Taylor are engaged -- with the two announcing the news Tuesday on Instagram.

"Fiancé has a nice ring to it 💍" Taylor, a singer/fitness instructor, posted, sharing two photos from the proposal. "The secret's out! @danecook and I are engaged."

"A couple weeks ago, Dane got on one knee and asked me to be his wife and I couldn't have asked for a more perfect moment," she added. "I love this man and love spending my life with him. I can't wait for what's to come."

The comedian, meanwhile, shared a celebratory video to his page -- in which Taylor is seen showing off her ring, alongside more proposal photos and PDA moments from their relationship.

The two first met at a game night he hosted back in 2017 -- with Dane revealing that they were "friends for a while & soon after fell in like with each and then upgraded to love." In a 2019 Instagram Q&A, he also addressed the pretty giant age gap between them -- joking, "The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart."

Speaking with PEOPLE, Cook revealed that he popped the question on July 13 during a trip the two took to York Beach, Maine -- the locale they went on their very first trip together as a couple.

"It's a place I spent much time in growing up so I have such fond memories there. After my mother passed away, she asked me and my siblings to release her at her favorite spot, the breathtaking location, at the tip of Cape Neddick Point, Nubble Lighthouse, where our vacation cottage is located. It felt like the right place," he added.

"The second he began to reach for his back pocket, my stomach flipped," recalled Taylor. "I couldn't have asked for the moment to have been more perfect. All that was going through my brain was, 'Wait, is this actually happening right now? Is he proposing?'"

"Family has always been such an important part of my life and the idea of expanding it and starting our own family together with the man of my dreams just fills my heart," she added.