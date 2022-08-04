Jennifer Coolidge Says She 'Got a Lot of Sexual Action' After Playing Stifler's Mom in American Pie

Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Getty / Everett

"I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with."

Jennifer Coolidge says playing a MILF onscreen had "so many benefits" for her sex life.

The star recently opened up to Variety about how playing Jeanine Stifler in 1999 raunch-com "American Pie" impacted how much "action" she got.

"I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie," she said.

"There were so many benefits to doing that movie," the 60-year-old added. "I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with."

In the movie, Coolidge plays Steve Stifler's (Seann William Scott) mom and infamously has a sexual encounter with one of her son's classmates (played by Eddie Kaye Thomas).

The role, along with many other of iconic appearances onscreen, won her a massive fan base.

And it appears the character bestowed hundreds of other gifts upon her in real life.

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.