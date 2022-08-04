Jennifer Coolidge Says She 'Got a Lot of Sexual Action' After Playing Stifler's Mom in American Pie

Getty / Everett

"I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with."

Jennifer Coolidge says playing a MILF onscreen had "so many benefits" for her sex life.

The star recently opened up to Variety about how playing Jeanine Stifler in 1999 raunch-com "American Pie" impacted how much "action" she got.

"I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie," she said.

"There were so many benefits to doing that movie," the 60-year-old added. "I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with."

Jennifer Coolidge on the benefits of being a MILF in #AmericanPie: "There would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with!" https://t.co/FhlBAoU12a pic.twitter.com/8aUeuzmgEB — Variety (@Variety) August 3, 2022 @Variety

In the movie, Coolidge plays Steve Stifler's (Seann William Scott) mom and infamously has a sexual encounter with one of her son's classmates (played by Eddie Kaye Thomas).

The role, along with many other of iconic appearances onscreen, won her a massive fan base.