Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reveals Brad Pitt Keeps 'S--t List' of Actors He'll Never Work With Again

Aaron Taylor-Johnson spilled some tea while gushing about his opportunity to work with Brad Pitt on their new film "Bullet Train."

The 32-year-old revealed that the 58-year-old keeps a "s--t list" of actors he refuses to work with and how he's tried his best to keep off of it.

"He is in a new chapter of his life, I think," Taylor-Johnson said during an interview with Variety. The "Kick Ass" actor also described the Oscar Award winner as "humble and gracious" towards his "Bullet Train" cast members.

"He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time," he continued. "You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: 'I am definitely not working with this person ever again.' Brad has this list too: the 'good' list and the 's–t' list."

In a separate interview with the same publication, Taylor-Johnson detailed his dedication to the project by sharing a fight scene that went wrong on set. Despite a pretty nasty injury he suffered as a result, the actor tried to push through until production made him go the hospital.

"We were in a fight sequence and I get drop-kicked across the room. And the one sharp bit of the corner where there wasn't any padding took a chunk out of my hand. I literally went wham, passed out," the "Avengers: Age of Ultron" star admitted.

"Then I came back and was like 'Should we go again?' and they were like 'No, no, no. You gotta go get stitches at the hospital.' So then I spent the night in the hospital," he said. The actor also blamed the loss of consciousness on low blood sugar due to a "crazy mad Keto diet" he had adopted to get "scrawny and lean" for the role.

Taylor-Johnson also said that when it comes to high-intensity action movies, injuries are the name of the game, "When you sign up for a David Leitch movie you know you gotta get a couple battle scars, some war wounds."

"We all just came and had fun, you know," he continued. "David Leitch gave us so much room to improv and ad-lib, and we really just wanted to make these characters pop. I mean, it’s such a heightened reality, the tone of this movie. [These characters] are so bombastic, so you wanna make them lifted and pop. So hopefully we've done that."