Why Lori Harvey Dates on Her Own Terms: 'I Almost Got Married Very Young'

Lori Harvey is prioritizing herself in the way she dates.

During an appearance on Bumble's "Luv2SeeIt" YouTube series with Teyana Taylor, the 25-year-old opened up about her approach to relationships.

Harvey shared that over the course of her dating history she's learned to never compromise on her core values.

"I almost got married very young," she said. "I felt like I hadn't really experienced anything. I didn't really know myself, I didn't really know what I liked, what I didn't like. I just feel like I hadn't really experienced life."

The model decided she wanted to take charge of her romantic life and "date on my terms." She added, "However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I'm going to do it. And if it's no longer serving me, I'm going to move on."

She also learned another important lesson, the ability to live without regrets no matter what others may think.

"You can't live your life based on what other people are going to think, how other people feel, because at the end of the day it's your life — so what's going to make you happy?" she noted that she’s grateful for her past experiences as she’s "learned so much in the process."

According to Harvey, "my values, standards and my requirements" make her feel most powerful in her relationships.

She told Taylor, "There are some superficial requirements, and you can cut down on those ... but don't compromise on core values and beliefs."

Harvey revealed that she has created a space where she won’t "compromise my peace and happiness. Don't give your power away to anybody," she said. "That I feel is the key to being truly happy in or out of a relationship."