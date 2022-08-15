Millie Bobby Brown is Enrolled at This Indiana School

Getty

And it's not Hawkins University

Millie Bobby Brown has business in Indiana, and it's unrelated to "Stranger Things."

In an interview with Allure, the 18-year-old actress opened up about her mission to be of service to young people -- and her major certainly speaks to that.

In her cover story with the mag, Brown revealed she is currently studying at Purdue University.

But don't expect to see her on campus in Indiana, as she is enrolled in an online program for human services, where "you learn about the system and how to help young people" at the university.

Millie is also continuing her work as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, where she focuses on menstrual health initiatives and education for girls and young women.

With her platform and her status, the actress is aware that her unique position as a household name holds a heavy responsibility.

"Of course, people can look at it as pressure or scary, but I think that's the most exciting part of my job," she admitted. "People are all looking at me, 'What are you going to say, Millie?' I'm going to say, 'Young girls deserve an education. Young people everywhere deserve equal rights. [You] deserve to love the people that you want to love. Be the people that you want to be and achieve the dreams that you want to achieve.' That's my message."